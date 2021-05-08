XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

