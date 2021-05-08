XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $3,392.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

