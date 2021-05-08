Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.