Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,149,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.34 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.