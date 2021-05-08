Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $127.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,020.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,997 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

