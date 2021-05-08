Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Yalla Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

NYSE YALA opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.