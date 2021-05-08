Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.25

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.25 and traded as high as C$12.81. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 2,635 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

