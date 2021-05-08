Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.82 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of YELP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Yelp has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

