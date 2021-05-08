YFValue Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00080470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.00797357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.41 or 0.09575245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044457 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

