Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $122.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

