Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of A traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.90. 1,044,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

