Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.40. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

ATUS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,684. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,561. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after acquiring an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after buying an additional 2,692,052 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

