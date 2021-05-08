Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.74. 1,405,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,556. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

