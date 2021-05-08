Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $384.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.00 million and the lowest is $375.89 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $148.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

CNX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,065. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.