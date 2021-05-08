Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.97. Medpace posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $165.28. The stock had a trading volume of 162,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,449. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48. Medpace has a 12-month low of $78.46 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 5,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

