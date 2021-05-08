Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.09. TFI International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.61. 171,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,943. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.