Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $24.21. 432,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,407. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

