Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.82. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE TNL traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,484. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

