Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,883 shares of company stock worth $8,187,482 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.73. 175,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,103. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

