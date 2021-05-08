Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.97. 115,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.