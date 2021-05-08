Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.96. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 413,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,202. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

