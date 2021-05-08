Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Twilio reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $307.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.65 and a 200 day moving average of $351.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a one year low of $165.11 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

