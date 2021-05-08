Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.17. 1,038,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 361,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

