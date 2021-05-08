Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Entegris reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

ENTG traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 867,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,564. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $126.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

