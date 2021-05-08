Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after buying an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.