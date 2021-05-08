Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.83 Million

Brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report sales of $306.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the highest is $315.50 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of JJSF traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

