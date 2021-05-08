Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

