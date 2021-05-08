Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $167.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $168.13 million. Semtech posted sales of $132.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $701.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $715.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $768.97 million, with estimates ranging from $730.90 million to $800.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Semtech stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. Semtech has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Semtech by 111.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

