Zacks: Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $17.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $16.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $72.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $76.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.02. 2,852,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,465. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

