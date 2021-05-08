Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARKO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. 177,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,056. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

