Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LOTZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

