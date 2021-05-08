Zacks: Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce sales of $579.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.00 million and the highest is $580.82 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $605.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 3,448,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

