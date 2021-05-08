Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

In other Travelzoo news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,440. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

