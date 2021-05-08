Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FARO Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

