Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Hold

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,611,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $16,447,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

