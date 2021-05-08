Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

