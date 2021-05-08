Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.