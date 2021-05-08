Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $367.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results benefited from robust capital markets performance and reserve release. Goldman’s solid position in announced and completed M&As across the world will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification, including digital platforms, helps sustain growth. Efforts to expand consumer lending business are encouraging. Steady capital deployment activities remain a tailwind. With a strong liquidity position, it remains less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.59.

NYSE GS traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,421. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.54. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $371.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

