Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

ALYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.