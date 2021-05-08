Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a P/E ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

