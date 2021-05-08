Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

INDB stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

