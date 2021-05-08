Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Hold

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. Analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.