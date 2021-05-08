Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

