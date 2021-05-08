Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

