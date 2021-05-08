Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $238,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

