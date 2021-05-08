Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $371.11 million, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $135,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,366. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

