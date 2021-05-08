Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) to “Buy”

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $670,000.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

