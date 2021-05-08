Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LSEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

