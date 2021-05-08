Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

NASDAQ MATW opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

