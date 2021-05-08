Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Buy

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:MEC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.